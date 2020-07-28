Linux

Installation HOW-TO:Install Kodi for Linux

1 Installing Kodi on Ubuntu-based distributions

Some (later) Ubuntu versions include Kodi built by Ubuntu themselves. If you have installed Ubuntu Kodi, please remove the packages "kodi kodi-bin kodi-data" before trying to install team-xbmc PPA packages.



See SFTP or Click here to find out how to use the terminal.

Use the command line terminal and enter the following commands. Follow the prompts as you would any other software installation.

sudo apt-get install software-properties-common sudo add-apt-repository ppa:team-xbmc/ppa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install kodi



The Kodi repositories are as follows:

Note: Although the URL still has "Team XBMC" in the title, these are the current URLs for Kodi.

Note that this PPA only provides builds for Ubuntu i386 and Ubuntu amd64 but not for Ubuntu armhf, which can run on a Raspberry Pi.

1.1 Installing binary add-ons (PVR, audio decoders, audio encoders, screensavers, visualizations, audio DSP)

1.2 Installing a development build

Development builds See also:

To install a beta/unstable version of Kodi you must first add the unstable repository, then install XBMC. Use ppa:team-xbmc/xbmc-nightly for nightly builds and ppa:team-xbmc/unstable for beta builds.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:team-xbmc/xbmc-nightly sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install kodi

Note that if you have any addons (such as PVR clients), these must be updated as well (they will not be updated automatically):

sudo apt-get install kodi-pvr-mythtv

1.3 Upgrading

To update Kodi when a new version is released, just do a general system/package or use the following commands in the terminal (or via SFTP):

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade



Note: In some cases where additional packages are required, Kodi will fail to upgrade when using the upgrade commands as above. To install additional packages use the command below:

sudo apt-get dist-upgrade





1.4 Downgrading to a stable version from a development version

If you install a nightly build or an unstable release and want to return to a stable release, follow these instructions:

Find the current PPA you are using:

sudo apt-cache policy | grep team-xbmc

Remove the unstable or nightly PPA where it says PPAHERE:

sudo add-apt-repository -r ppa:PPAHERE

Then restore the stable version with the following commands:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:team-xbmc/ppa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get remove kodi kodi-x11 sudo apt-get install kodi

1.5 Downgrading between newer and older stable versions

If you want to return to the previous stable release, follow these instructions:

Remove the current stable PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository -r ppa:team-xbmc/ppa

Then install the old stable version with the following commands:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:team-xbmc/kodi-old sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get remove kodi* sudo apt-get install kodi

1.6 Reverting to an earlier nightly

ALthough launchpad doesn't list older nightlies in their PPA, they are usually still available for download directly from the website. Visit https://launchpad.net/~team-xbmc/+archive/ubuntu/xbmc-nightly/+packages?field.name_filter=&field.status_filter=superseded&field.series_filter=

You will then have to download the appropiate .deb file and manually install it.

1.7 Uninstalling

If you need to remove and purge an application and finally removing/purging also the application configurations files, do so by using the following commands:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get remove kodi* sudo apt-get purge kodi*

Then remove the settings folder to remove all settings and library data. This will not delete any videos or music, but just the settings and library data itself:

rm -r ~/.kodi/

or

rm -r ~/.xbmc/ # for older versions before 14.0

2 Embedded/Appliance type install

2.1 LibreELEC

Main page: LibreELEC

LibreELEC (short for "Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center") is small and very fast booting, open source JeOS (Just enough Operating System). LibreELEC is a complete media center software suite for embedded systems and computers, as it comes with a pre-configured version of Kodi and optional third-party PVR backend software.

3 Third Party Repositories

The instructions in this section are for unofficial Linux binaries that are un/semi supported by Team Kodi. Most of those binaries use system ffmpeg or even worse totally untested libav, which is not recommended for Kodi as we support ffmpeg only.





3.1 Debian

In Debian 9 (Stretch) and 10 (Buster), Kodi is available in the default "main" Debian repository. You can check this with 'apt show kodi' to show the description or 'apt policy kodi' to check available version and whether it's installed. The version in the Debian main repository is an older version (built by Debian) and is not maintained by the Kodi team.

In Debian 9 and 10, update APT and install:

sudo apt update sudo apt install kodi



For installation if you are using Debian 8 (Jessie), you can use the debian-backports repository.

Add the following lines to your /etc/apt/sources.list file, as superuser (sudo)

# kodi repos # starting with debian jessie, debian provides kodi via its backports repository # remember: those packages are not supported by team kodi deb http://http.debian.net/debian jessie-backports main

And then, update APT and install Kodi.

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install kodi





3.2 Raspbian

Installing on Raspbian is done with:

sudo apt-get install kodi

Upgrading on Raspbian is done with:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade

4 Installation from source

If distribution packages are not available, or you need a newer version, or specific features enabled, then you will most likely need to compile from source. See our Compiling Kodi guide.



